While the last time these two teams saw each other was a beat down for the Texans, history reminds us it's important to never let your guard down.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With rookies on the field and fresh leadership at the coaching level, the Houston Texans will be here in our backyard to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

The Jaguars are 1-3 against the Texans for the last few seasons. While the last time these two saw each other was a beat down for the Texans, history reminds us it's important to never let your guard down. That's what the defense says was emphasized during practice this week as they prepare to take on the Texans.

It doesn't have to be pretty to count. Tank Bigsby gets the Jags on the board with a one-yard TD.



Jags - 7

Texans - 17#JagsTexans pic.twitter.com/5xDvX2V8Ij — Ashley Gonzalez (@ashley_gonz14) September 24, 2023

#jaguars offensive struggles continue, special teams had issues as well and the winless #texans lead the #jaguars 17-0 at halftime.@FCN2go — First Coast Sports (@FCNsports) September 24, 2023

The Jaguars offense has got to get going. pic.twitter.com/7Uj1eE74mO — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 24, 2023

The #Texans always give the #jaguars problems.



CJ STROUD to BREVIN JORDAN for the 4 yard touchdown...#TEXANS 14, #jaguars 0 2nd qtr @FCN2go — First Coast Sports (@FCNsports) September 24, 2023

Brandon McManus missed a field goal in the first quarter.



2nd qtr his field goal is blocked. Special teams not off to a good start. @FCN2go — First Coast Sports (@FCNsports) September 24, 2023

Calvin Ridley down on the field.... — First Coast Sports (@FCNsports) September 24, 2023

End of the 1st.



Jags - 0

Texans - 7#JagsTexans — Ashley Gonzalez (@ashley_gonz14) September 24, 2023

When the big fellas get to spike the TD ball 😎



📺: #HOUvsJAX on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN pic.twitter.com/UOJwA85BAQ — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023

#Jaguars inactives



Zay Jones, WR

Antonio Johnson, S

Elijah Cooks, WR

Parker Washington, WR

JaMycal Hasty, RB — First Coast Sports (@FCNsports) September 24, 2023

Linebacker Josh Allen is in this week's top ten leaders in sacks with three against the Kansas City Chiefs.

We caught up with him and standout, Andre Cisco on their mentality heading into the weekend. Cisco picked off Super Bowl Champion, Patrick Mahomes when they hosted the Chiefs. Cisco was close to picking Mahomes off twice.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell said he has all the faith in his guys. Especially, Josh Allen and Andre Cisco. He said they played well against the Chiefs.

"They go together, the coverage and the rush go together. Sometimes you’ll be in a step behind and the pass rush will affect the throw. Sometimes we’ll be in coverage and the pass rush won’t be there, you’ll need a couple of seconds. They go together and Josh does a good job of pressuring the quarterback, he had a big hit. But you never know when you’re going to need your teammate, so that’s why you’re always accountable for your guys. You got to go out there and, ‘I got to get to the quarterback. I got to cover.’ It all goes together.”

Although the Jaguars came up short against the Chiefs, Allen said he doesn't feel like the defense didn't put in their full effort on the field.

"We're doing what we need to do to win every game," said Allen. "We're excited for this challenge. I'm excited to see what we can do in the front," Allen added.

Andre Cisco's been balling it up on the field almost every game so far. He said when it comes to the Houston Texans or any game moving forward, he needs to be ready to make that big play at any time as soon as kickoff.

"Sometimes you think you gotta get warmed up to teams, but you can get the opportunity first, second third play," said Cisco.