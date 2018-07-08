JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars fans will get to watch the team's preseason games for free online for the first time in franchise history.

The Jaguars announced the streaming service on Tuesday. Fans will receive access to the preseason games via jaguars.com/live and the official Jaguars app. The live stream will be accessible to fans in the UK, Mexico and affiliate markets in Jacksonville, Orlando, Daytona, Savannah and Gainesville.

“The demand for NFL football continues to grow internationally and the Jaguars have benefited from our aggressive support of the league’s global movement, as evidenced by the thousands of fans and friends we’ve made since making our commitment to London in 2012,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a team-released statement.

“This season, the NFL has allowed us to expand access to our preseason game broadcasts via a digital stream, affording the Jaguars the opportunity to connect with more fans on multiple platforms and in more than one language. That’s good news for our current and future fans in the UK and hopefully a new audience in Mexico. It’s also helps us strengthen our local connection throughout Northeast Florida and southern Georgia.”

The Jaguars preseason slate kicks off Thursday at TIAA Bank Field, as the Jaguars host the New Orleans Saints at 7 p.m.

Below is the entire Jaguars preseason slate:

(Thursday, Aug. 9) vs. New Orleans Saints, TIAA Bank Field, 7 p.m.

(Aug. 18, Saturday) @ Minnesota Vikings, US Bank Stadium, 1 p.m.

(Aug. 25, Saturday) vs. Atlanta Falcons, TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m.

(Aug. 30, Thursday) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

