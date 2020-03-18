With Marcel Dareus officially an unrestricted free agent, the Jaguars reportedly agreed to terms with defensive tackle Rodney Gunter on Wednesday evening.

A fourth-round selection of the Cardinals in 2015, Gunter has appeared in 77 games, including 13 in 2019. He owns 11 career sacks and 86 solo tackles -- including a career high 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles through 16 games and 10 starts in 2018.

He suffered a toe injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season on December 10. Gunter played on a one-year, $1.75 million deal in 2019.

The deal will be finalized pending a physical.

