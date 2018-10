After trading away defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars used its open roster position to sign a new quarterback.

QB Landry Jones was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013 and was let go by the team at the beginning on the season. During his time in Pittsburgh backing up Ben Roethlisberger, Jone (6' 4", 225 lbs) amassed a 3-2 record appearing in 18 games.

