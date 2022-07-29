Jaguars sign kicker Elliot Fry, waive Andrew Mevis after rookie struggles to make kicks in training camp

Andrew Mevis went 1-4 during kicking drills on Thursday. In three NFL games, Fry has made five of six field goals and five of seven extra points.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rookie kicker, Andrew Mevis, had about as bad a day as you could have on Thursday, missing three of four kicks, one that hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo.

As a result, the Jaguars have waived Mevis and signed Elliot Fry (K) to compete with Ryan Santoso (K)

Fry has appeared in three NFL games with Atlanta in 2020, Kansas City in 2021 and Cincinnati in 2021. He made five of six field goals and five of seven extra points.

He also played eight games for the Orlando Apollo's in the Alliance of American Football and made all fourteen of his field goal attempts.

The Jaguars signed Mevis as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State this off season.

Campo, who currently works for a local TV station, was off to the side at practice when he was hit by Mevis' kick.

Special teams coordinator, Heath Farwell, spoke highly of Mevis towards the end of OTAs in the spring and flew out to Iowa to work him out before the Jaguars signed him.