The Jaguars signed all four of the team's Day 3 draft picks to four-year rookie contracts on Thursday.

Fourth-round offensive tackle Will Richardson, sixth-round quarterback Tanner Lee, seventh-round linebacker Leon Jacobs and punter Logan Cooke inked their first NFL contracts on the eve of the Jaguars' annual rookie minicamp.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

PHOTOS: Jaguars' 2018 NFL Draft class First Round (29th overall): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 01 / 07 First Round (29th overall): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 01 / 07

Jacksonville selected Richardson with the 129th overall pick in last month's NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 306-pound lineman started 32 games at right tackle for NC State. A massive lineman, Richardson was able to see plenty of action during his three years of work with the Wolfpack.

However, he was suspended twice for two separate off-the-field incidents. He missed two games during his final season at NC State due to his second suspension.

Richardson's presence gives the Jaguars' added options at the offensive tackle spot. The Jaguars believe he can play guard and left tackle along with his natural right tackle position. He could also be an eventual successor for starting right tackle Jermey Parnell, who is set to turn 32 later this year.

During training camp, Richardson will probably compete with veteran Josh Wells for the swing tackle job. Wells served in that role last season for the Jaguars and started four games.

Lee -- who was selected 203rd overall -- played his senior season at Nebraska after transferring from Tulane in 2016. He sat out for a year before taking on the starting duties for the Cornhuskers last season.

Lee produced 3,143 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 57.5 percent of his passes during his lone season at Nebraska. He was a two-year starter at Tulane prior to the transfer, a move he made due to a coaching change.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback will now look to earn the backup quarterback job behind Blake Bortles during training camp. Lee will compete with third-year quarterback Cody Kessler.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said the team is open to keeping three quarterbacks this season.

Jacobs -- selected 230th overall -- played in 59 career games at Wisconsin, the most by a player in FBS history. He produced 142 tackles (15.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks and three interceptions during his five-year career with the Badgers.

Jacobs played inside and outside linebacker at Wisconsin. He also played fullback in 2016.

During training camp, the 6-foot-1, 246-pound linebacker will compete for a depth role. He could even challenge second-year player, Blair Brown, for the starting strong-side linebacker job.

Last but not least, Jacksonville selected Cooke with the 247th overall pick.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound punter spent four seasons with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He averaged 41.7 yards per punt and 62.6 yards per kickoff during his college career.

The Jaguars released veteran Brad Nortman earlier this month, so Cooke is now the lone punter on the roster. Cooke may see some offseason competition but it's clear he is poised to be the favorite to land the starting punter job.

Richardson, Lee, Jacobs and Cooke will be among the group of 66 players taking part in the team's rookie minicamp this weekend. Seven draft picks, 13 undrafted free-agent signees, six first-year players and 40 tryout prospects are set to practice from May 11-13.

First-round defensive tackle Taven Bryan, second-round wide receiver DJ Chark and third-round safety Ronnie Harrison have yet to sign their rookie contracts. It's worth noting that the Jaguars didn't start signing their draft picks until May 12 last offseason.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV