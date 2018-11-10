By Phillip Heilman, The Florida Time Union/Jacksonville.com

The Jaguars’ backfield roulette continued Thursday when the team signed rookie running back Bo Scarbrough to its practice squad and released running back/fullback Dimitri Flowers.

Originally drafted in the seventh round by Dallas, Scarbrough was released from the Cowboys’ practice squad Tuesday.

The Jaguars (3-2) play at Dallas on Sunday.

Scarbrough (6-1/235) played three seasons at Alabama, where he appeared in 34 games and rushed 267 times for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Crimson Tide won national titles during his freshman (2015) and junior (2017) seasons.

In four preseason games with the Cowboys, Scarbrough had 24 carries for 69 yards (2.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown. He caught four passes for 33 yards.

The addition of Scarbrough comes two days after the Jaguars signed running backs Jamaal Charles and Dave Williams. To make room on their 53-man roster, they placed Corey Grant (foot) on injured reserve and cut Brandon Wilds.

