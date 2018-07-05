The Jaguars officially signed first-round defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was the first to report a contract agreement on Tuesday. The deal is worth $10.2 million over the length of the contract with $5.5 million coming through a signing bonus, Rapoport said.

The pact also comes with a built-in fifth-year option for the team, which must be accepted or declined following Bryan's third season.

The Jaguars selected Bryan with the 29th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Jaguars EVP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said Bryan was the top player on the Jaguars' board at the time of his selection.

The 6-foot-4, 291-pound defensive lineman produced 67 total tackles (10.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and two forced fumbles during his three-year tenure with the Florida Gators.

The Casper, Wyoming native ran an impressive 4.98-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February. He also produced 119-inch broad jump and 35-inch vertical jump.

Bryan will now look to earn his way into the Jaguars' talented defensive line rotation. The Jaguars' lineup already features Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson at three-technique. Jackson is flanked by well-paid nose tackles, Abry Jones and Marcell Dareus. Jacksonville also has Eli Ankou and Mike Bennett as deep reserves at the position.

Bryan received snaps at the strong-side defensive end position during the offseason program. He could eventually take over All-Pro Calais Campbell's role as a moveable pass rusher.

The Jaguars view Bryan as an ascending player, who can work at a few different spots. Bryan played mostly at three-technique for the Gators but could line up at the big end or nose tackle positions for the Jaguars.

The first-round rookie is likely to be heavily involved in the team's pass rushing situations. While he has work to do from a technique standpoint, his athletic ability should help him get on the field quickly.

Bryan's signing means the Jaguars' entire 2018 draft class is locked up. The group returned to TIAA Bank Field on Wednesday to begin its first training camp.

