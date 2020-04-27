Doug Marrone wasn't kidding when he said the Jaguars would be a young team in 2020.
In addition to their 12 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have added 18 players to this year's rookie class via undrafted free agency, the team announced Monday.
Jacksonville has a rich history of turning undrafted free agents (UDFA) into starters, including current starting defensive backs Tre Herndon and Jarrod Wilson, as well as wide receiver Keelan Cole.
This year's UDFA signings are:
Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State
Doug Costin, DT, Miami (Ohio)
Nathan Cottrell, RB, Georgia Tech
Ben Ellefson, TE, North Dakota State
Nate Evans, LB, Central Florida
Tavien Feaster, RB, South Carolina
Josh Hammond, WR, Florida
Amari Henderson, CB, Wake Forrest
Ross Matiscik, LS, Baylor
Steven Nielson, OL, Eastern Michigan
Austen Pleasants, OL, Ohio
J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
James Robinson, RB, Illinois State
Marvelle Ross, WR, Notre Dame College
Connor Slomka, FB, Army
Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, OL, Missouri
Kobe Williams, CB, Arizona State
Brandon Wright, K, Georgia State
For more: we previously detailed several of these players on our First Coast News UDFA Tracker.