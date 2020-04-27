Doug Marrone wasn't kidding when he said the Jaguars would be a young team in 2020.

In addition to their 12 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have added 18 players to this year's rookie class via undrafted free agency, the team announced Monday.

Jacksonville has a rich history of turning undrafted free agents (UDFA) into starters, including current starting defensive backs Tre Herndon and Jarrod Wilson, as well as wide receiver Keelan Cole.

This year's UDFA signings are:

Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State

Doug Costin, DT, Miami (Ohio)

Nathan Cottrell, RB, Georgia Tech

Ben Ellefson, TE, North Dakota State

Nate Evans, LB, Central Florida

Tavien Feaster, RB, South Carolina

Josh Hammond, WR, Florida

Amari Henderson, CB, Wake Forrest

Ross Matiscik, LS, Baylor

Steven Nielson, OL, Eastern Michigan

Austen Pleasants, OL, Ohio

J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

Marvelle Ross, WR, Notre Dame College

Connor Slomka, FB, Army

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, OL, Missouri

Kobe Williams, CB, Arizona State

Brandon Wright, K, Georgia State

For more: we previously detailed several of these players on our First Coast News UDFA Tracker.