Jaguars sign 15 players to practice squad

NFL teams can have up to 16 players in 2020 on their practice squad, including six veterans

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed 15 players to their practice squad, per release. Those players include:

- RB Nathan Cottrell (Georgia Tech)

- TE Ben Ellefson (North Dakota State)

- LB Nate Evans (UCF)

- TE Matt Flanagan (Pitt)

- LB Joe Giles-Harris (Duke)

- QB Mike Glennon (NC State)

- WR Terry Godwin (Georgia)

- WR Josh Hammond (Florida)

- CB Amari Henderson (Wake Forest)

- OL KC McDermott (Miami)

- OL Austin Pleasants (Ohio)

- WR Trey Quinn (Southern Methodist)

- DL Caraun Reid (Princeton)

- OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms (Missouri)

- P Brandon Wright (Georgia State)

All but two of those players appeared on the Jaguars 80-man roster this summer. NFL practice squads can sign up to 16 players, including six veterans, in 2020 -- meaning there is still one open slot.

Reports have circulated that former Philadelphia Eagles second-round pick Sidney Jones may be headed to Jacksonville and to the practice squad. Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell did note in his Saturday availability that once LB Quincy Williams (core muscle) goes on Injured Reserve, a spot on the 53-man roster would open up.

Additionally, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that talks with RB Devonta Freeman stalled over the weekend. The Jaguars go into the 2020 season with four running backs on their 53-man roster, although Ryquell Armstead remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.