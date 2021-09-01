Jaguars sign 13 players to practice squad

Plenty of familiar faces that were released Tuesday will re-join the Jaguars on their 16-player practice squad

Following Tuesday's Cut-Down Day, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer re-iterated to reporters how relieved he was that, for 16 of the 27 released players, this wasn't the end-of-the-road in Jacksonville.

"The good thing is, this practice squad has been enhanced over the last year and a half. I think we had to trim by 27, but 16 of them are going to come back tomorrow at one o’clock, and we’re still working through that as we speak," Meyer told reporters following Tuesday's 4 p.m. roster deadline. "That was a little bit more easier to deal with than just, 'see you later!' So we have a good chunk of guys we plan on, if they don’t get claimed, coming back.”

The guys sticking around in Jacksonville:

CB Lorenzo Burns



DT Doug Costin



WR Jeff Cotton Jr.



RB Nathan Cottrell



WR Phillip Dorsett II



WR Josh Hammond



OL KC McDermott



RB Devine Ozigbo



DB Brandon Rusnak



WR Devin Smith



OL Badara Traore



WR Laquon Treadwell



OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

Four players will not be returning to Jacksonville: Collin Johnson, Ben Ellefson, Quincy Williams, and Jake Luton were all claimed off waivers Wednesday. The Jaguars added wide receiver Tyron Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers via their first-position, wire claim. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. The team also released safety Josh Jones from the team's Reserve/Injured List via injury settlement.