Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to host Titans Saturday night in Week 18 do-or-die game

The Jags will look to win the AFC South and clinch a berth in the playoffs as they welcome the Titans to TIAA Bank Field in primetime Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's official!

The Jags will play the Titans Saturday at 8:15pm ET on ABC in Week 18.

It's a do-or-die game for both teams, as the winner clinches the AFC South and earns a spot in the playoffs.

The Jags are riding a four-game winning streak and will look to finish the regular season strong against the Titans Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jags beat the Titans 36-22 back on December 11 and hope to sweep Tennessee to get into the playoffs and potentially host a first-round playoff game.

