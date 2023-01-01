Jaguars to host Titans Saturday night in Week 18 do-or-die game

The Jags will look to win the AFC South and clinch a berth in the playoffs as they welcome the Titans to TIAA Bank Field in primetime Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's official!

The Jags will play the Titans Saturday at 8:15pm ET on ABC in Week 18.

It's a do-or-die game for both teams, as the winner clinches the AFC South and earns a spot in the playoffs.

The Jags are riding a four-game winning streak and will look to finish the regular season strong against the Titans Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field.