When asked Thursday night if he felt "pressure" to focus on building the Jaguars' offense, as opposed to defense, on Day Two of the NFL Draft, Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell grew defensive.

“I don’t feel like there is pressure to do so. We do feel like Gardner [Minshew] does have weapons. We do have one Pro Bowl receiver," he said.

Well now, they very well could have two.

With the No. 42 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have selected Laviska Shenault Jr., the All-Pac 12 wide receiver out of Colorado. He becomes the first wide receiver drafted by the Jaguars since their current Pro Bowl receiver, D.J. Chark, in 2018.

Shenault amassed 1,943 yards in a three-year career in Boulder and 17 total touchdowns. The speedy Shenault was also used as a direct-snap runner in Colorado's offense. He lined up all over the field for the Buffs and was regarded as one of the more physical wide receivers in this year's class.

Shenault ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He chose the Buffs over LSU and Alabama out of high school.

The Jaguars pick again at No. 73 in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.