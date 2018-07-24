Surprise! The Jaguars' secondary has received some more notable praise.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus ranked the Jaguars' defensive backfield as the NFL's best secondary unit heading into training camp. The group features All-Pro cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, former Pro Bowl free safety Tashaun Gipson, veteran strong safety Barry Church and former first-round pick D.J. Hayden as starters.

Ramsey and Bouye had career seasons last year, which led to All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods. The pair is considered by many to be the best cornerback duo in the league. Adding to Ramsey and Bouye's prestige is the incumbent safety unit, featuring Gipson and Church, who both played well last season.

Hayden, who will replace Aaron Colvin at the nickel cornerback position, is coming off a mediocre one-year stint with the Detroit Lions. Jaguars secondary coach Perry Fewell liked what he saw from Hayden in man coverage during the offseason program but said the veteran defensive back needs to improve in zone looks.

Along with the starters, the Jaguars have improved the secondary through the draft and free agency. The safety group, in particular, is significantly stronger due to the depth additions of third-round pick Ronnie Harrison and veterans Cody Davis and Don Carey. Former undrafted standout Jarrod Wilson has also returned for a third season in Jacksonville.

At cornerback, journeyman Tyler Patmon had a strong offseason program. Several other players - including notable undrafted free agents Quenton Meeks and Dee Delaney - will compete for additional spots on the cornerback depth chart.

While the starting job will get the large majority of the praise (and deservedly so), the Jaguars' depth unit in the secondary leaves a lot of room for optimism this season as well.

