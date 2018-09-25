By Phillip Heilman, The Florida Times Union

Coach: Todd Bowles (fourth year with Jets — 21-30; fifth year overall — 23-31)

Record: 1-2

Last week: Lost 21-17 vs. Cleveland

Next week: vs. Denver

OFFENSE

Play caller: Jeremy Bates

Analysis: The Jets promoted Bates to offensive coordinator in February after he served as their quarterbacks coach last season. More than calling plays, his most important function is tutoring rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who was drafted third overall to help lead a franchise turnaround. ... Through three games, Darnold has completed 56 of 93 passes (60.2 percent) for 701 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions, including two in the final two minutes as the Jets tried to rally to beat the Browns. Darnold has a strong arm but also a bad habit of throwing late across his body, particularly when pressured. That nearly led to an interception early in the second quarter against Cleveland and did result in an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his first career pass Week 1 at Detroit. Darnold showed good fortitude by responding to the early setback to complete 16 of 21 for 198 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Lions. ... Quincy Enunwa missed the 2017 season with a neck injury but has quickly become Darnold’s favorite target. In three games, he has been targeted a team-high 29 times and has 17 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown. Terrelle Pryor (14) and Robby Anderson (10) have the next-most targets. Anderson has lost a fumble in each of the last two games and has struggled to build on his big season a year ago when he caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell essentially alternated series early on last week but each figure to get work against the Jaguars. Powell is more of the pass-catching option with six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in addition to 31 carries for 139 yards (4.5 yards per attempt). Crowell has run 38 times for 171 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns, including two against Cleveland. He has caught four passes for 21 yards.

DEFENSE

Play caller: Kacy Rodgers

Analysis: Rodgers is in his fourth season as the Jets’ coordinator and works in conjunction with the defensive-minded Bowles, who employs a 3-4 scheme. ... The player to watch is second-year strong safety Jamal Adams, who was selected two picks after Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette last year. The Jets pressured Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor with many different blitzes in the first half last week, including having Adams come from several spots. Adams already has a sack, an interception and a forced fumble this season and can be deployed near the line of scrimmage or in the secondary. ... The Jets signed former Tennessee inside linebacker Avery Williamson in free agency to put another play-maker alongside Darron Lee. Williamson’s 21 tackles on defense are tied for a team-high with free safety Doug Middleton. He also has 1 1/2 sacks, which came against Cleveland. ... The big addition to the Jets’ secondary was cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal. Johnson, who had a career-high seven interceptions in 2015, was mostly effective in coverage against Cleveland receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway. The speedy Callaway got behind him early in the second quarter for what could have been a 75-yard touchdown, but Taylor’s pass was underthrown and broken up. ... The Jets are allowing opponents to run for 3.9 yards per carry (14th in the NFL), but Browns tailback Carlos Hyde found some big holes. The Jets will need more from defensive end Leonard Williams against the Jaguars, particularly if Fournette is available. ... A concern for the Jets: Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield came on in relief of an injured Taylor and was 17 of 23 for 201 yards in his debut. The Jets sacked Mayfield once.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Coordinator: Brant Boyer

Analysis: Former Jaguars kicker Jason Myers won a preseason competition with Taylor Bertolet for a job with the Jets. Myers has made all five of his attempts this season with a long of 55. He’s eight of nine on point-after tries after missing 12 of those in 38 games in Jacksonville. ... Lac Edwards is averaging 47.9 yards on 15 punts, including seven inside the 20. ... Andre Roberts returns punts and kicks for the Jets and had a 78-yard punt return touchdown in Week 1. Roberts, then a member of the Lions, had a 55-yard punt return touchdown against the Jaguars during their disastrous 2016 season.

