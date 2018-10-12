*The following story contains language some may find offensive.

The Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night has apparently took a toll on the players.

Celebrity gossip website TMZ released video Monday of Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette telling a fan, "...I'll beat your ass ..." while on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game.

On the video, Fournette can be heard saying, "Facts, you're too old for that ... You're too old for that. Chill out. I'm not worried about you. You want to come down here?? I'll whoop your ass."

Fournette was held to 36 rushing yards on 14 carries in the game.