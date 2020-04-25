The Jaguars own three picks in Round Four, the opening round of Day Three of the NFL Draft: Picks 116, 137 and 140.

Dave Caldwell is a former Division III football player.

He kicked off Day Three of the Jaguars' 2020 NFL Draft by selecting a fellow Division III product: Saint Johns University's Ben Bartch.

Don't be fooled by the small school name. Bartch was a stand-out at the Senior Bowl and was regarded by many as a Top-75 product entering this weekend's Draft. Bartch played offensive tackle in college but has the length and athletic ability to also kick inside to guard.

Ben Bartch is the first drafted player from Saint Johns University since 1974.

The Jaguars are scheduled to pick again later in the fourth round. This page will be updated to reflect those selections.