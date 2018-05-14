The Jaguars made four roster moves following the team's annual rookie minicamp this past weekend. The team signed first-year tight end Zach Conque, undrafted linebacker Manase Hungalu and undrafted offensive lineman Brandon Smith on Monday. In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Avery Gennesy was waived to make room for the Jaguars' three new additions.

Conque, listed as 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, spent his rookie season on the New York Jets and Houston Texans' practice squads. The Stephen F. Austin quarterback converted to tight end during his rookie offseason with the Texans.

Houston recently released Conque after selecting two tight ends during last month's NFL Draft. Conque will compete with James O'Shaughnessy, David Grinnage and Ben Koyack for a backup tight end job this offseason.

Hungalu went undrafted last month after producing 223 tackles (11.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries at Oregon State. The Hawaii native played outside and inside linebacker for the Beavers during his college career.

This summer, the 6-foot-1, 238-pound rookie will compete with Leon Jacobs, Blair Brown, Deon King, Donald Payne, Brooks Ellis, Reggie Hunter and Andrew Motuapuaka for a depth linebacker job on the team's 53-man regular-season roster.

Smith was a three-year starter at right tackle for East Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 327-pound lineman went undrafted last month but was able to impress the Jaguars' coaches during rookie minicamp. He will compete with Will Poehls, KC McDermott, Josh Walker, Josh Wells, Brandon Thomas and Will Richardson for a deep reserve role on the Jaguars' offensive line during training camp.

Gennesy will now be subject to the waiver wire. The first-year lineman spent most of last season on the Jaguars' practice squad injured reserve. The 6-foot-5, 318-pound offensive lineman was signed by the Jaguars following last year's NFL Draft. A versatile lineman, Gennesy can play guard and tackle.

The Jaguars are now at the league-mandated 90-man roster limit heading into organized team activities. OTAs are set to begin on May 22.

