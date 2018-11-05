JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark is one of over 60 players taking part in this weekend's rookie minicamp in Jacksonville. Unlike most of the Jaguars' rookies, Chark is being coached up by a former Pro Bowl player.

Chark took part in his first practice under the guidance of Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell on Friday. Despite the limited time spent together, Chark has already taken note of McCardell's personality and expertise.

The second-round rookie has also begun to learn from his notable mentor.

"It's great," Chark said regarding his time with his new position coach.

"Coach has got a swagger about him and I like it but he's intense. He definitely knows what he is talking about and just being out there and learning from him, the very small [details], his experience coaching and playing, if he speaks, you just want to be a sponge and soak it all up."

Chark posted 66 catches for 1,351 receiving yards and four touchdowns during his final two seasons at LSU. McCardell will look to expand on Chark's production at the next level by improving his route running technique.

The rookie's willingness to learn should make McCardell's job easier. For Chark, it makes sense to take in all the advice he can get from his position coach, who won two Super Bowls as a player.

Based on McCardell's success with last year's rookie wide receivers, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook, the expectations should be high for the coach and his newest student.

