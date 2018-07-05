The Jaguars are set to host 26 players during their annual rookie minicamp this weekend. The three-day event will take place from May 11-13 at EverBank Field.

Along with their seven draft picks, the Jaguars will host six first-year players and 13 undrafted rookies.

Jacksonville's front office will also evaluate 38 tryout players during the weekend. The Jaguars currently have one open spot on their active roster.

Below is a list of participants for this weekend's minicamp:

DRAFT PICKS

First Round: 29th overall: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Second Round: 61st overall: DJ Chark, WR, LSU

Third Round: 93rd overall: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Fourth Round: 129th overall: Will Richardson, OT, NC State

Sixth Round: 203rd overall: Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska

Seventh Round (2): Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin (230th overall), Logan Cooke, P, Mississippi State (247th overall)

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

Tony Adams, G, NC State

Dee Delaney, CB, Miami

Tre Herndon, CB, Vanderbilt

Michael Hughes, DT, UNLV

Reggie Hunter, LB, NC Central

Darius Jackson, LB, Jacksonville State

Lyndon Johnson, DE, Cincinnati

Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

Kc McDermott, OT, Miami

Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

Dorren Miller, WR, Carson-Newman

Andrew Motuapuaka, LB, Virginia Tech

C.J. Reavis, S, Marshall

FIRST-YEAR PLAYERS

Editor's Note: Players in this category have yet to participate in an accrued NFL season, despite being eligible to participate in the past.

Tim Cook, RB, Oregon State

Hunter Dimick, DE/FB, Utah

Brooks Ellis, LB, Arkansas

Avery Gennesy, OL, Texas A&M

David Grinnage, TE, NC State

Lamar Atkins, FB, Louisville

TRYOUT PLAYERS

Editor's Note: The Jaguars signed two tryout players following rookie minicamp last season, so this weekend's workout is very important for these listed participants.

Antonio Fields, S, Indiana

Sergio Sroka, K, Tarleton State

Dalton Ponchillia, WR, Western Kentucky

Robert Torgerson, DT, Southern Utah

Malik Forrester, DT, Fresno State

Bryce Canady, S, Florida International

Kamrin Solomon, WR, Florida Atlantic

Sam Mentkowski, WR, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Ben Huss, OL, Duquesne

Courtel Jenkins, DL, Miami

Malik Zaire, QB, Florida

Bobby Jones, LB, Northern Illinois

Derrick Hayward, TE, Maryland

Damon Black, WR, Saint Vincent College

Tommy Openshaw, K, Vanderbilt

Bryce King, OL, Mars Hill

Bobby Fulp, DB, East Carolina

Ryan Burns, TE, Stanford

Cameron Nizialek, P, Georgia

Wyatt Demps, WR, Nevada

Aaron Duckworth, RB, Idaho

Trenton Frix, LS, Georgia

Tim Gardner, OL, Alcorn State

Antonio Guerad, DL, UCF

Manase Hungalu, LB, Oregon State

Sandley Jean-Felix, OL, Marshall

Bryce Jones, DB, Akron

Chett Levay, TE, Alabama State

Jacquet McClendon, FB, Indiana State

Justin McCombs, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne

Eric Smith, DB, Ohio State

Zach Conque, TE, Stephen F. Austin

Nathan Marcus, TE, Vanderbilt

Jordan Rose, OL, Idaho

Brandon Smith, OL, East Carolina

Viane Taiamaivo, OL, USC

Darius Tice, RB, USF

Omari Williams, DB, Samford

Kalib Woods, WR, Florida Atlantic

Jimmie Sims, OL, Western Kentucky

