The Jaguars are set to host 26 players during their annual rookie minicamp this weekend. The three-day event will take place from May 11-13 at EverBank Field.
Along with their seven draft picks, the Jaguars will host six first-year players and 13 undrafted rookies.
Jacksonville's front office will also evaluate 38 tryout players during the weekend. The Jaguars currently have one open spot on their active roster.
Below is a list of participants for this weekend's minicamp:
DRAFT PICKS
First Round: 29th overall: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Second Round: 61st overall: DJ Chark, WR, LSU
Third Round: 93rd overall: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
Fourth Round: 129th overall: Will Richardson, OT, NC State
Sixth Round: 203rd overall: Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
Seventh Round (2): Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin (230th overall), Logan Cooke, P, Mississippi State (247th overall)
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS
Tony Adams, G, NC State
Dee Delaney, CB, Miami
Tre Herndon, CB, Vanderbilt
Michael Hughes, DT, UNLV
Reggie Hunter, LB, NC Central
Darius Jackson, LB, Jacksonville State
Lyndon Johnson, DE, Cincinnati
Kc McDermott, OT, Miami
Dorren Miller, WR, Carson-Newman
Andrew Motuapuaka, LB, Virginia Tech
C.J. Reavis, S, Marshall
FIRST-YEAR PLAYERS
Editor's Note: Players in this category have yet to participate in an accrued NFL season, despite being eligible to participate in the past.
Tim Cook, RB, Oregon State
Brooks Ellis, LB, Arkansas
Avery Gennesy, OL, Texas A&M
David Grinnage, TE, NC State
Lamar Atkins, FB, Louisville
TRYOUT PLAYERS
Editor's Note: The Jaguars signed two tryout players following rookie minicamp last season, so this weekend's workout is very important for these listed participants.
Antonio Fields, S, Indiana
Sergio Sroka, K, Tarleton State
Dalton Ponchillia, WR, Western Kentucky
Robert Torgerson, DT, Southern Utah
Malik Forrester, DT, Fresno State
Bryce Canady, S, Florida International
Kamrin Solomon, WR, Florida Atlantic
Sam Mentkowski, WR, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Ben Huss, OL, Duquesne
Courtel Jenkins, DL, Miami
Malik Zaire, QB, Florida
Bobby Jones, LB, Northern Illinois
Derrick Hayward, TE, Maryland
Damon Black, WR, Saint Vincent College
Tommy Openshaw, K, Vanderbilt
Bryce King, OL, Mars Hill
Bobby Fulp, DB, East Carolina
Ryan Burns, TE, Stanford
Cameron Nizialek, P, Georgia
Wyatt Demps, WR, Nevada
Aaron Duckworth, RB, Idaho
Trenton Frix, LS, Georgia
Tim Gardner, OL, Alcorn State
Antonio Guerad, DL, UCF
Manase Hungalu, LB, Oregon State
Sandley Jean-Felix, OL, Marshall
Bryce Jones, DB, Akron
Chett Levay, TE, Alabama State
Jacquet McClendon, FB, Indiana State
Justin McCombs, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne
Keith McGil, DB, Utah
Jordan Rose, OL, Idaho
Brandon Smith, OL, East Carolina
Viane Taiamaivo, OL, USC
Darius Tice, RB, USF
Omari Williams, DB, Samford
Kalib Woods, WR, Florida Atlantic
Jimmie Sims, OL, Western Kentucky
