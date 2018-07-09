JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nearly two years ago, Jaguars linebacker Leon Jacobs faced off against New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the Big Ten Championship Game. On Sunday, the pair will share the same field again for their respective NFL regular season debuts.

Barkley produced 103 total yards and two touchdowns on 21 total touches, as he led the Penn State Nittany Lions to a conference championship on December 3, 2016. Jacobs produced just one tackle, as the Wisconsin Badgers lost the big game.

This time around, Jacobs is hoping for different results. The Jaguars' lone rookie starter on defense is also the only first-team player with experience against Barkley, who was selected with the second overall pick in this year's draft by the Giants.

When the Jaguars face off against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, Jacobs will be prepared for Barkley, even though the running back's preseason performance offered limited study material.

"Obviously, his change of direction and speed [stick out]," Jacobs said regarding Barkley's strengths. "He had a nice wheel [route] touchdown [in 2016]. He's a bouncer and that's what we're watching on film."

The Jaguars have been focusing on Barkley's college tape to get a better understanding of his strengths and weaknesses. Barkley only ran the ball four times for 43 yards during the preseason. His 39-yard run against the Cleveland Browns was impressive but was also just a glimpse of Barkley's upside.

Jacobs has battled Barkley before, so he knows what to expect from the running back.

"Obviously, it's kind of different because [the game] was two years ago, but he's still the same player," Jacobs said. "Last year, I didn't get to play him, so we'll see. He had that good first run against the Browns, so we'll see how we do on Sunday."

Jacobs has been at the wrong end of Barkley's athletic brilliance. He knows what it feels like to get burned by Barkley's talent.

"I know he can change [direction] real quick," Jacobs said. "He did it against me in that game [in 2016]."

While all eyes will be on Barkley, Jacobs' story is equally compelling. The seventh-round pick has skyrocketed his status from being an afterthought to a starter in a matter of months. Teams typically avoid starting late-round rookies, especially when their units are as good as the Jaguars' defense.

Still, Jacobs has found his niche in the lineup. He has earned and held onto a huge and uncommon opportunity.

"It means a lot because the draft happened and whatever - I wanted to be drafted higher - but I got drafted by the Jaguars and didn't know what to expect," Jacobs said. "I get here, work with the [second-team during OTAs], eventually I was with [the first-team] and been able to sustain with the ones."

While Jacobs' ascension from a diamond in the rough to a legit role player has impressed his teammates, the rookie still hasn't allowed himself to get comfortable or complacent. He knows there is still plenty for him to improve upon.

"I've never 'arrived,'" Jacobs said regarding his roster status. "There's a lot that I've put in to get to this point but I've got to keep working every day like I'm that third or second-string player."

Jacobs stood out during the preseason, which enabled him to keep the starting strong-side linebacker job throughout the summer. His performance during the exhibition season fueled his confidence and taught him that he can make plays in the NFL.

"I was watching Falcons-Eagles game, and thinking about it, I played on the same field as Matt Ryan [during the preseason], so that gives me confidence that I can play against these guys," Jacobs said. "I'm able to stop the run and rush the passer. That gives me so much confidence going into game one."

