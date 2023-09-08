Jaguars rookie Anton Harrison set to start in preseason opener against Dallas

The Jaguars' first-round pick will make his NFL debut Saturday against the Cowboys with his family in the stands.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not much surprises Jaguars rookie Anton Harrison. "I would say it’s kind of what I expected," Harrison said about his first impressions of the NFL.

But, this week, it hit him. His day is here.

"Yeah, I was sitting at home yesterday just thinking about it. I couldn’t wait. It kind of hit me yesterday that it’s a couple of days away. I’m just excited to go out there and ball," Harrison said about his NFL debut this Saturday against the Cowboys.

The offensive tackle will start, despite battling a shoulder injury during the first part of training camp.

"He’s doing well, he’s progressing really well. He’ll be fine for Saturday barring any setbacks in the next couple of days. We anticipate him playing, even maybe a touch longer. It’s his first NFL game so maybe we see him in there a series or two after the ones come out," head coach, Doug Pederson, said.

"I’m looking forward to it a lot, to get the game plan against another opponent, go against new guys that aren’t your own teammates when you can really just let it all loose. I’m excited to go out," Harrison said.

Pederson said Harrison has done a "nice job" during camp and that he expects the young offensive tackle to improve over time.

Harrison has been learning alongside veteran guard, Brandon Scherff.

"That was a guy I watched growing up. He played for my hometown team so watching him growing up and being the All-Pro that he is, playing beside him now is just great. Trying to learn from him every day and copy what he does every day to make myself great," Harrison said.

Harrison said his mom, dad, and brother will all be in Dallas for his debut.