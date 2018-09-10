JACKSONVILLE, Florida — On Monday, Doug Marrone assured reporters that he trusted VP Tom Coughlin and the Jaguars' front office to replenish an injury-depleted Jaguars offense.

By Tuesday, those corresponding moves were made.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that former Pro-Bowl running back Jamaal Charles has signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville. The move comes on the heels of Corey Grant's season-ending injury suffered during Sunday's game at Kansas City, as well as Leonard Fournette's on-going hamstring tightness.

Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post had also reported Monday night that the Jaguars had signed the Denver Broncos' David Williams off the practice squad to further their depth at running back.

Also Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rappaport reported that tight end David Grinnage has been promoted from the Jaguars' practice squad to the 53-man roster. He replaces Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is expected to have surgery on his core muscle. Seferian-Jenkins will be eligible to return off Injured Reserve later this season.

The Jaguars (3-2) travel to Dallas (2-3) to face the Cowboys Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

© 2018 WTLV