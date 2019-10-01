The Jaguars have officially responded on Thursday to a statement made by Jaguars VP Mark Lamping earlier this week

Lamping mentioned Monday that the team may be having internal conversations about a new stadium and/or major upgrades to TIAA Bank Field according to a story by David Cawton with the Jax Daily Record.

According to the Jaguars, Lamping’s comments were made in response to a question about whether or not Jacksonville would ever be awarded a Super Bowl. They said that his answer reflected "both a long term need for stadium enhancements and the growth of hotel, commercial and residential properties."

