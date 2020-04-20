As the Jaguars continue to re-tool their roster and shed cap space ahead of the 2020 season, the Big Cats have reportedly cut wide receiver Marqise Lee, per Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network.

Lee suffered a gruesome leg injury during the 2018 preseason and missed all remaining games. He returned in 2019 to appear in six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in late October. Rappaport reports that Lee has fully recovered.

Lee had signed a four-year, $38 million contract following the 2017 season. The Jaguars save $5.25 million by cutting him.

The Jaguars selected the 2012 Biletnikoff Award winner with the 39th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Lee appeared in 59 games for Jacksonville, catching 174 passes for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns during his tenure.