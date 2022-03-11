Jaguars release Carlos Hyde, tendering three others

Hyde's second stint with Jacksonville is over after one season. Jamir Jones, Chapelle Russell and Mekhi Sargent have all been sent exclusive right tenders.

The Carlos Hyde Era in Jacksonville is over. Again.

Among a flurry of moves Friday, the Jaguars released the veteran running back after one season. He appeared in 12 games for Jacksonville with two starts in 2021, rushing for 253 yards on 72 carries with one touchdown. The Ohio State product returned to Jacksonville to reunite with his former college head coach, the since-fired Urban Meyer, three years after a brief stint with the Jaguars in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars sent exclusive rights tenders to OLB/DE Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell, and running back Mekhi Sargent. Russell was a pleasant surprise to make the 2021 Week One roster. The Temple graduate appeared in 16 games with one start, tallying 18 tackles and contributing on special teams.

The Jaguars signed Sargent late in the 2021 season. The former undrafted free agent only appeared in one game with Jacksonville, carrying the ball once, after spending time with the Titans and Rams. Jones was also a late addition to the Jaguars last season after spending time with the Rams and Steelers. He appeared in two games with Jacksonville and had two tackles.