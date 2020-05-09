Jaguars make final cuts, release 53-man roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the final wave of cuts and finalized their 53-man, active roster, per release.
The Jaguars have waived RB Nathan Cottrell, QB Josh Dobbs, TE Ben Ellefson, LB Nate Evans, TE Matt Flanagan, LB Joe Giles-Harris, WR Terry Godwin, WR Josh Hammond, OL Blake Hance, CB Amari Henderson, OL KC McDermott, OL Garrett McGhin, CB Parry Nickerson, LS Matt Orzech, OL Austin Pleasants, OL Ryan Pope, S J.R. Reed, WR Marvelle Ross and OL Tre'Vour Wallace Simms. The team also waived injured WR Michael Walker (knee).
The team also released veteran QB Mike Glennon and DL Caruan Reid.
The Jaguars also placed veteran CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) on season-ending Reserve/Injured List. Running Back Ryquell Armstead remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 List to open the year.
Two defensive linemen will also begin the year on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list: Carl Davis (four games) and Josh Mauro (five games).
With all that said, here is what the Jaguars' active roster will look like as they prepare for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts:
Quarterbacks (2)
Gardner Minshew
Jake Luton (Rookie)
Running Backs (4)
Chris Thompson
Devine Ozigbo
James Robinson (Rookie)
Bruce Miller (Fullback)
Wide Receiver (6)
D.J. Chark
Chris Conley
Keelan Cole
Collin Johnson (Rookie)
Laviska Shenault (Rookie)
Dede Westbrook
Tight End (3)
Tyler Eifert
James O'Shaughnessey
Tyler Davis (Rookie)
Offensive Line (8)
Brandon Linder
Andrew Norwell
Cam Robinson
Jawaan Taylor
A.J. Cann
Ben Bartch (Rookie)
Will Richardson
Tyler Shatley
Linebacker (7)
Joe Schobert
Myles Jack
Leon Jacobs
Quincy Williams
Shaquille Quarterman (Rookie)
Dakota Allen
Cassius Marsh
Defensive Back (6)
Tre Herndon
D.J. Hayden
C.J. Henderson (Rookie)
Luq Barcoo (Rookie)
Chris Claybrooks (Rookie)
Josiah Scott (Rookie)
Safety (5)
Jarrod Wilson
Andrew Wingard
Josh Jones
Daniel Thomas (Rookie)
Brandon Watson
Defensive Line (9)
Josh Allen
K'Lavon Chaisson (Rookie)
Doug Costin (Rookie)
Taven Bryan
Abry Jones
Dawuane Smoot
Timmy Jernigan
Adam Gotsis
DaVon Hamilton (Rookie)
Specialists (3)
Josh Lambo
Logan Cooke
Ross Matiscik