Jaguars make final cuts, release 53-man roster

Sixteen rookies, including all 12 draft picks, make the 2020 opening week roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the final wave of cuts and finalized their 53-man, active roster, per release.

The Jaguars have waived RB Nathan Cottrell, QB Josh Dobbs, TE Ben Ellefson, LB Nate Evans, TE Matt Flanagan, LB Joe Giles-Harris, WR Terry Godwin, WR Josh Hammond, OL Blake Hance, CB Amari Henderson, OL KC McDermott, OL Garrett McGhin, CB Parry Nickerson, LS Matt Orzech, OL Austin Pleasants, OL Ryan Pope, S J.R. Reed, WR Marvelle Ross and OL Tre'Vour Wallace Simms. The team also waived injured WR Michael Walker (knee).

The team also released veteran QB Mike Glennon and DL Caruan Reid.

The Jaguars also placed veteran CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) on season-ending Reserve/Injured List. Running Back Ryquell Armstead remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 List to open the year.

Two defensive linemen will also begin the year on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list: Carl Davis (four games) and Josh Mauro (five games).

With all that said, here is what the Jaguars' active roster will look like as they prepare for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts:

Quarterbacks (2)

Gardner Minshew

Jake Luton (Rookie)

Running Backs (4)

Chris Thompson

Devine Ozigbo

James Robinson (Rookie)

Bruce Miller (Fullback)

Wide Receiver (6)

D.J. Chark

Chris Conley

Keelan Cole

Collin Johnson (Rookie)

Laviska Shenault (Rookie)

Dede Westbrook

Tight End (3)

Tyler Eifert

James O'Shaughnessey

Tyler Davis (Rookie)

Offensive Line (8)

Brandon Linder

Andrew Norwell

Cam Robinson

Jawaan Taylor

A.J. Cann

Ben Bartch (Rookie)

Will Richardson

Tyler Shatley

Linebacker (7)

Joe Schobert

Myles Jack

Leon Jacobs

Quincy Williams

Shaquille Quarterman (Rookie)

Dakota Allen

Cassius Marsh

Defensive Back (6)

Tre Herndon

D.J. Hayden

C.J. Henderson (Rookie)

Luq Barcoo (Rookie)

Chris Claybrooks (Rookie)

Josiah Scott (Rookie)

Safety (5)

Jarrod Wilson

Andrew Wingard

Josh Jones

Daniel Thomas (Rookie)

Brandon Watson

Defensive Line (9)

Josh Allen

K'Lavon Chaisson (Rookie)

Doug Costin (Rookie)

Taven Bryan

Abry Jones

Dawuane Smoot

Timmy Jernigan

Adam Gotsis

DaVon Hamilton (Rookie)

Specialists (3)

Josh Lambo

Logan Cooke