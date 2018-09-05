More than 50 undrafted players will face their first major NFL tests this weekend during the Jaguars' rookie minicamp. The 13 undrafted free-agent signees and 40 tryout players will look to make immediate impressions on the Jaguars' coaching staff in order to stick around in Jacksonville long enough to have a shot at making the team's 53-man roster.

Recent history has proven that standing out early on in the process is the best way to grab the attention of the Jaguars' staff. Since 2015, only four undrafted rookies have made the team's initial 53-man roster coming out of training camp and the preseason. Three of those players remain on the roster heading into this upcoming season.

Running back Corey Grant (2015), safety Jarrod Wilson (2016) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (2017) were far from anticipated performers when they signed with the Jaguars during undrafted free agency. However, the trio managed to stand out with big plays during the early portions of the offseason program as rookies.

Grant immediately showed off his speed during organized team activities as a rookie. With 4.27-second 40-yard dash speed, Grant was clearly the fastest player on the field throughout the summer of 2015. His early offerings as a scat back and kick returner in practice led to heavy playing time during the preseason. His work during the exhibition schedule led to him earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

Wilson, who offered rare size at the safety position (6-2, 210 lbs.), also proved to be a playmaker early on. In an offseason full of practice picks, Wilson led the Jaguars' secondary with two interceptions during team drills at mandatory minicamp. Those big plays enabled Wilson to participate in drills with the second-string defense. He eventually earned a spot on the 53-man roster through his special teams work.

Cole was the success story of the last offseason. From the moment OTAs started until the preseason ended, it was evident that Cole could play in the NFL. Despite his small-school Kentucky Wesleyan background, Cole was able to get the best of veteran cornerbacks like A.J. Bouye, Tyler Patmon and Peyton Thompson. Cole earned his roster spot by showcasing his proven playmaking ability. He ended up leading the team with 748 receiving yards last season.

This offseason, the Jaguars will look to find another diamond in the rough. The team signed notable undrafted free agents, wide receiver Allen Lazard and cornerback Quenton Meeks, earlier this month. While those two skill players have as clear of a shot at earning a job as any of the rest of the undrafted bunch, their predecessors didn't come into rookie minicamp with similar hype. With that history in mind, it could be one of the unheralded linebackers or offensive linemen who pushes through the undrafted glass ceiling.

