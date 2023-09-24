Jaguars receive rude awakening from Houston Texans losing 37-17

The Texans held the Jaguars to zero the entire first half. Both field goal attempts the Jaguars were unsuccessful. The first was a miss and the second was blocked.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Houston Texans were in Jacksonville for week 3. The Texans are 3-1 against the Jaguars.

In the first drive, the Jaguars were able to get inside the 40. Brandon McManus attempted the field goal and missed.

In the second drive of the Houston Texans, #31 Dameon Pierce gets in from inside the three-yard line. With less than 8 minutes left in the first quarter, the Texans lead, 7-0.

In the second, the Jaguars settled for a field goal attempt, but it was blocked by the Texans.

With less than eight minutes left in the half, Texans QB C.J. Stroud finds #9 Brevin Jordan at the endzone. 14-0, Texans.

Before the half, Houston attempts the field goal and gets it. 17-0, Texans.

During the top of the third, Jaguars QB1 Trevor Lawrence hands it off to Tank Bigsby for the first touchdown of the night. 17-7, Texans are still in the lead.

There's one thing we all know about the Jaguars. They can rally in the second half. However, that was not the case against the Texans. Lawrence finds Even Engram who goes for the 28 yard-catch and run.

The Jaguars would settle for the field goal on 4th and 2 inside the 20. Brandon McManus on the kick. 17-10, Texans.

Houston's Andrew Beck would fumble the ball on the return, pick it up and take it to the house. Touchdown, Houston, 24-10.

With less than 3-minutes in the third, Trevor Lawrence gets picked off by Texans' Blake Cashman.

In the fourth, Trevor Lawrence finds Christian Kirk for the touchdown. 27-17, Houston.

The Texans would answer back quickly with a touchdown bringing the score up to 34-17.