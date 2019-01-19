The Jaguars have a key reserve/special teams contributor back in the fold for 2019.

The team on Saturday signed safety Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract. Wilson was set to become a restricted free agent in March.

Wilson, 24, originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 47 games with two starts during his three-year career. Both starts came over the final two weeks of the 2018 season, when Wilson filled in for an injured Ronnie Harrison (knee) against Miami and Houston.

Wilson finished with 16 tackles on defense, including two for loss, and two passes defensed. He also forced a fumble (Buffalo) and had five solo tackles on special teams, which was tied with four others for most on the team.

Wilson has 16 career solo special teams tackles.

It’s possible the Jaguars have bigger plans for Wilson than his usual role on special teams. They can save $7.45 million by cutting free safety Tashaun Gipson, who is currently slated to start next to Harrison next season. If the Jaguars move on from Gipson to save money, Wilson could be a candidate for a starting role.

