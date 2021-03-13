Jaguars re-sign cornerback Tre Herndon

Fourth-year defensive back was set to become a restricted free agent

For the second time this week, the Jaguars re-signed a homegrown, former undrafted free agent.

The team announced Friday that they have re-signed defensive back Tre Herndon, who has appeared in 43 games over the past three seasons with 26 starts. Herndon was set to become a restricted free agent.

The former undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt was originally slated as the Jaguars' back-up nickelback, but ascended to the starting cornerback role following the trade of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey in October 2019. Herndon has manned the outside ever since, while also filling in at nickel in relief of D.J. Hayden. He recorded a career high 76 tackles in 2020.