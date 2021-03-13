x
Jaguars re-sign cornerback Tre Herndon

Fourth-year defensive back was set to become a restricted free agent
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

For the second time this week, the Jaguars re-signed a homegrown, former undrafted free agent. 

The team announced Friday that they have re-signed defensive back Tre Herndon, who has appeared in 43 games over the past three seasons with 26 starts. Herndon was set to become a restricted free agent. 

The former undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt was originally slated as the Jaguars' back-up nickelback, but ascended to the starting cornerback role following the trade of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey in October 2019. Herndon has manned the outside ever since, while also filling in at nickel in relief of D.J. Hayden. He recorded a career high 76 tackles in 2020.

In 2020, Herndon and his girlfriend, Treyleanna, donated 10,000 meals to Feeding Northeast Florida to support families facing food insecurity during the pandemic.