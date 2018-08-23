JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette loves contact. Last year's first-round pick even welcomed defenders' hits with a wave during his rookie season.

With the NFL's new helmet-lowering rule now in place, the game has lightened its physical toll a bit. Players on both sides of the ball have received penalties (and even ejections) for lowering their helmet to create contact. Those penalties have rubbed some the wrong way, as the players, coaches and referees have worked to adapt to the new restrictions.

One would think that a bruising back like Fournette would be greatly impacted by the new rule. Defenders won't be encouraged to launch themselves at the Jacksonville standout and he will need to avoid lowering his helmet to break a tackle.

"That rule is hard," Fournette said on Thursday. "It's a touchy rule ... it's up to the refs to make the right call."

Fournette claims to have slimmed down to 223 pounds this season in hopes of adding improved speed and agility to his game. Despite that weight loss, Fournette still expects to use his established, hard-hitting style of play, as he showed in the Jaguars' preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Fournette bulldozed Minnesota cornerback Horace Richardson to the ground, as the defensive back attempted to stop the running back in his tracks. While the Jaguars' tailback fell to the ground after the hit, the impact made a statement: Fournette may be leaner but he can still land a knockout shot in the open field.

The second-year running back isn't deterred by the new helmet rule. He already has more than enough to think about when the ball is in his hands.

"Not at all," Fournette said, regarding a potential alteration of his style due to the new rules. "At the end of the day, nobody wants to hurt anyone in this game. Things like that [happen] and freak accidents happen. Especially when you have the ball in your hand, you don't think 'let me keep my head up,' you're trying to score, you're trying to make a move to the best ability that you can."

While Fournette doesn't want to change his approach to the game, he does want to learn how to avoid penalties. He plans to play as he has his entire career but also hopes to learn enough from his coaches to perform within the rules.

"As a whole, we just play our game," Fournette said. "Our coaches teach us the new rule, the technique the best they can."

