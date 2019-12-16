If for only one day, the Minshew Magic was back.

Despite completing only three passes in the first half, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew orchestrated a game-winning drive with 1:44 remaining, capping it off with a four-yard touchdown to Chris Conley. The 20-16 win snaps a five-game losing streak and is the Jaguars first win on the West Coast in 10 tries. The Jaguars (5-9) had trailed the Raiders (6-8) 16-3 at half. This was the final game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the Raiders' expected move to Las Vegas next season.

A rowdy crowd at "The Black Hole" was certainly a factor, but Jacksonville's defense feasted on Derek Carr and the Raiders offense all day. The Jaguars tallied four sacks, with Yannick Ngakoue accounting for two of them. Ngakoue had a monster day, adding five tackles and four tackles for loss. Josh Allen and Austin Calitro also had sacks for Jacksonville. Donald Payne had 13 tackles to pace the Big Cats.

Minshew finished 17 of 29 for 201 yards, and improved to 5-5 as the Jaguars' starting quarterback. He was sacked twice but picked up positive yardage on the ground, running for 27 yards. Despite catching both touchdowns, Conley only had four total catches for 49 yards; Keelan Cole added three grabs for 76 yards.

Leonard Fournette was held to 42 yards on 15 carries on the ground, but he was critical in the receiving game: he had five catches for 31 yards, including a crucial first down on the game-winning drive. He also became only the second Jaguar to post 3,500 yards from scrimmage in his first 35 games.

The Jaguars travel to Atlanta next weekend. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.