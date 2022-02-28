Jaguars to face Raiders in 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Two days after the game, Jaguars legend Tony Boselli will be enshrined as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders will open the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame Game.

The game is set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Canton, Ohio, the city where the League was born. Tickets for the game go on sale at 10 a.m. Eastern on Friday.

The matchup, which kicks off the NFL's 103rd season, will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It will be the Raiders' fourth appearance in the game and the Jags' second. The first time the Jaguars appeared in the Hall of Fame Game was the team's very first NFL game.

Two days after the game, Jaguars legend Tony Boselli will be enshrined as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, along with Raiders Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour. LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young will also be enshrined at the ceremony on Aug. 6 inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Jags' new head coach, Doug Pederson, will be making his first Hall of Fame Game appearance, as will Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. The game will be a homecoming for McDaniels, a Canton native who played his high school football home games at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium when the facility was known as Fawcett Stadium, according to a news release from the NFL.