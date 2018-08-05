The Jaguars are preparing to host 26 players for their annual three-day rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.

Jacksonville's seven draft picks, 13 undrafted free agents and six first-year players will take part in the event. Players receive a "first-year" designation when they have passed their draft-eligible year but have yet to earn an accrued NFL season.

Below is a list of the players who will participate in the annual three-day tutorial:

DRAFT PICKS

First Round: 29th overall: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Second Round: 61st overall: DJ Chark, WR, LSU

Third Round: 93rd overall: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Fourth Round: 129th overall: Will Richardson, OT, NC State

Sixth Round: 203rd overall: Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska

Seventh Round (2): Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin (230th overall), Logan Cooke, P, Mississippi State (247th overall)

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

Tony Adams, G, NC State

Dee Delaney, CB, Miami

Tre Herndon, CB, Vanderbilt

Michael Hughes, DT, UNLV

Reggie Hunter, LB, NC Central

Darius Jackson, LB, Jacksonville State

Lyndon Johnson, DE, Cincinnati

Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

Kc McDermott, OT, Miami

Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

Dorren Miller, WR, Carson-Newman

Andrew Motuapuaka, LB, Virginia Tech

C.J. Reavis, S, Marshall

FIRST-YEAR PLAYERS

Tim Cook, RB, Oregon State

Hunter Dimick, DE/FB, Utah

Brooks Ellis, LB, Arkansas

Avery Gennesy, OL, Texas A&M

David Grinnage, TE, NC State

Lamar Atkins, FB, Louisville

The Jaguars have yet to announce the names of the players who will try out for the team during rookie minicamp. Last offseason, the Jaguars signed two tryout players immediately after the three-day workout. Jacksonville has one open spot remaining on its active roster as of Tuesday.

NEW JERSEY NUMBERS

The Jaguars announced new jersey numbers for all of their rookies on Monday. While the draft class was highlighted, the undrafted rookies also received new numbers.

Numbers change frequently during the offseason, so keep that in mind before making a jersey purchase on a late-round rookie or undrafted free agent.

3) QB Tanner Lee

9) P Logan Cooke

17) DJ Chark

18) Dorren Miller

19) Allen Lazard

36) Ronnie Harrison

37) Dee Delany

38D) C.J. Reavis

40D) Darius Jackson

41D) Tre Herndon

43D) Quenton Meeks

45D) Andrew Motuapuaka

47) Reggie Hunter

48) Leon Jacobs

61) Tony Adams

62) KC McDermott

67) Michael Hughes

76) Will Richardson

90) Taven Bryan

92) Lyndon Johnson

JAGUARS GIVE BACK

- Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell will host his inaugural Bowling Classic at Main Event Entertainment on May 15. The event will benefit the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation, which is "committed to the enhancement of the community through the teaching of critical life skills to young people." If you're looking to attend the event, click here to buy tickets.

The event is advertising appearances by quarterback Blake Bortles, running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Myles Jack and defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Marcell Dareus.

- The Jaguars donated over 100 sports balls to Crystal Springs Elementary School on Monday. The school was awarded the equipment based on a short video it created, entitled #HowDoYouPlay60.

Wide receiver Keelan Cole and running back Corey Grant, along with the team's cheerleaders, surprised the second-grade physical education class with the new sporting equipment.

The supplies were donated during the Jaguars-sponsored "Bring a Ball to the Ball" event at the 60th Anniversary of the First Coast Heart and Stroke Ball in March.

FORMER JAGUARS NEWS

- The San Francisco 49ers released veteran left guard Zane Beadles on Monday. Beadles played two seasons in San Francisco after being cut by the Jaguars following the 2015 season. Beadles signed a large free-agent deal with the Jaguars in 2014 but only lasted two seasons in Jacksonville.

Beadles appeared in all 16 games for the 49ers last season but only made five starts.

- Former Jaguars tight end Alex Ellis was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Ellis spent half of the 2016 season on the Jaguars roster. He was waived following final cuts after the preseason last year. He ended up spending most of last season on the Saints' practice squad.

Ellis had a very strong training camp for the Jaguar last season. He was among the team's most surprising cuts following the preseason. He should resurface based on his blocking ability.

