The Jaguars are preparing to host 26 players for their annual three-day rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.
Jacksonville's seven draft picks, 13 undrafted free agents and six first-year players will take part in the event. Players receive a "first-year" designation when they have passed their draft-eligible year but have yet to earn an accrued NFL season.
Below is a list of the players who will participate in the annual three-day tutorial:
DRAFT PICKS
First Round: 29th overall: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Second Round: 61st overall: DJ Chark, WR, LSU
Third Round: 93rd overall: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
Fourth Round: 129th overall: Will Richardson, OT, NC State
Sixth Round: 203rd overall: Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
Seventh Round (2): Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin (230th overall), Logan Cooke, P, Mississippi State (247th overall)
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS
Tony Adams, G, NC State
Dee Delaney, CB, Miami
Tre Herndon, CB, Vanderbilt
Michael Hughes, DT, UNLV
Reggie Hunter, LB, NC Central
Darius Jackson, LB, Jacksonville State
Lyndon Johnson, DE, Cincinnati
Kc McDermott, OT, Miami
Dorren Miller, WR, Carson-Newman
Andrew Motuapuaka, LB, Virginia Tech
C.J. Reavis, S, Marshall
FIRST-YEAR PLAYERS
Tim Cook, RB, Oregon State
Brooks Ellis, LB, Arkansas
Avery Gennesy, OL, Texas A&M
David Grinnage, TE, NC State
Lamar Atkins, FB, Louisville
The Jaguars have yet to announce the names of the players who will try out for the team during rookie minicamp. Last offseason, the Jaguars signed two tryout players immediately after the three-day workout. Jacksonville has one open spot remaining on its active roster as of Tuesday.
NEW JERSEY NUMBERS
The Jaguars announced new jersey numbers for all of their rookies on Monday. While the draft class was highlighted, the undrafted rookies also received new numbers.
Numbers change frequently during the offseason, so keep that in mind before making a jersey purchase on a late-round rookie or undrafted free agent.
3) QB Tanner Lee
9) P Logan Cooke
17) DJ Chark
18) Dorren Miller
19) Allen Lazard
36) Ronnie Harrison
37) Dee Delany
38D) C.J. Reavis
40D) Darius Jackson
41D) Tre Herndon
43D) Quenton Meeks
45D) Andrew Motuapuaka
47) Reggie Hunter
48) Leon Jacobs
61) Tony Adams
62) KC McDermott
67) Michael Hughes
76) Will Richardson
90) Taven Bryan
92) Lyndon Johnson
JAGUARS GIVE BACK
- Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell will host his inaugural Bowling Classic at Main Event Entertainment on May 15. The event will benefit the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation, which is "committed to the enhancement of the community through the teaching of critical life skills to young people." If you're looking to attend the event, click here to buy tickets.
The event is advertising appearances by quarterback Blake Bortles, running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Myles Jack and defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Marcell Dareus.
- The Jaguars donated over 100 sports balls to Crystal Springs Elementary School on Monday. The school was awarded the equipment based on a short video it created, entitled #HowDoYouPlay60.
Wide receiver Keelan Cole and running back Corey Grant, along with the team's cheerleaders, surprised the second-grade physical education class with the new sporting equipment.
The supplies were donated during the Jaguars-sponsored "Bring a Ball to the Ball" event at the 60th Anniversary of the First Coast Heart and Stroke Ball in March.
FORMER JAGUARS NEWS
- The San Francisco 49ers released veteran left guard Zane Beadles on Monday. Beadles played two seasons in San Francisco after being cut by the Jaguars following the 2015 season. Beadles signed a large free-agent deal with the Jaguars in 2014 but only lasted two seasons in Jacksonville.
Beadles appeared in all 16 games for the 49ers last season but only made five starts.
- Former Jaguars tight end Alex Ellis was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Ellis spent half of the 2016 season on the Jaguars roster. He was waived following final cuts after the preseason last year. He ended up spending most of last season on the Saints' practice squad.
Ellis had a very strong training camp for the Jaguar last season. He was among the team's most surprising cuts following the preseason. He should resurface based on his blocking ability.
