Jaguars' QB Jake Luton placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Jaguars back-up quarterback Jake Luton is among a handful of players who were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List Thursday, as players around the league begin making their way back to team facilities ahead of training camp.

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney and #Jaguars QB Jake Luton both went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today as a result of a positive test, per the wire. The first known player positives of the 2021 season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

This news comes on the heels of the NFL's announcement Thursday enacting stricter COVID-19 protocols -- including the possibility of teams having to forfeit should they have an outbreak of unvaccinated players and be unable to reschedule their upcoming game. It is unknown if Luton has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to league guidelines, players must remain on the COVID-19 Reserve List for 10-14 days and must return a negative test before rejoining the club. Additional protocols announced Thursday do state that vaccinated individuals who test positive can return to the team if two negative tests are returned within 24 hours.

The Jaguars' sixth-round pick in 2020, Luton is one of four quarterbacks on the Jaguars' 90-man roster. He started three games as a rookie, tallying two touchdowns to six interceptions.