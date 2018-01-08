JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles hasn't been able to shake national scrutiny, despite leading his team to the AFC Championship Game in January. The quarterback had a career year last season, improving his completion percentage and interception numbers, but still hasn't received much credit for his contributions to the Jaguars' first playoff run in a decade.

More than six months removed from the team's turnaround playoff run - and five months removed from inking a three-year contract extension - Bortles is still seen by some as the team's weakest link. However, Bortles was one of the many bright spots of the offseason program and he has continued his development throughout the first week of training camp.

Bortles has shown improved accuracy throughout the summer, as he has built chemistry with new additions like Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Donte Moncrief and DJ Chark while also renewing bonds with Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole.

The fifth-year quarterback has never been known as a strong practice player but this offseason has been different for the former first-round pick.

“I think the positive is that the lows aren’t near as low as they were," Bortles said Wednesday following practice. "They are still up and down, which is going to be when you play our defense every day. I think the floor has risen – the lows aren’t as bad. It is one, two, three bad plays, compared to where there were times last year where I would go for a whole day of having a bad practice and not really feel good about it. I think as long as you continue to make those lows not quite as bad as they had been in the past, I think we will have a chance.”

While some may scoff at Bortles' realistic outlook on his progression, the Jaguars' offensive leader isn't concerned about the outside noise. He has heard the insults, read the criticisms and they don't bother him one bit.

Bortles has worked on his throwing motion relentlessly over the last two offseasons. His trips to California to work with renowned passing guru Adam Dedeaux have paid off. He is concerned with improving his game and not paying attention to his naysayers.

"I don't care," Bortles said, referring to his critics. "I come to work every day and try to get better and once the season starts to try to help this team win football games and doing that in whatever way I can."

Bortles' steady improvement this offseason could lead to more wins for the Jaguars during the regular season. Being more familiar with the offense, Bortles may be set up to improve even further upon his work from last season.

