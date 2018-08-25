The Jaguars started off slow on offense but fast on defense during the team's 17-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. While the victory was marred by the potential loss of wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee), the Jaguars had a lot to appreciate following their second consecutive preseason win.

The majority of the team's starters played throughout the first half with a select few receiving some snaps in the third quarter. While the good outshined the bad, there were still a few negative moments to acknowledge following the team's "dress rehearsal."

Here are three players who helped and three players who hurt their roster statuses against Atlanta:

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

STOCK ON THE RISE

D.J. Hayden

Key Moment: On third-and-9 from the Jacksonville 41-yard line, Hayden blitzed and sacked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan for a five-yard loss.

Outlook: Hayden has started to build momentum as a blitzer out of the nickel cornerback position. While his quest to replace Aaron Colvin is still a work-in-progress, Hayden has flashed at times in coverage. He has received plenty of work this offseason and the additional snaps have helped his transition into the new position.

Donte Moncrief

Key Moment: On second-and-5 from the Jacksonville 23-yard line, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles connected with Moncrief for a 37-yard gain during the team's first scoring drive.

Outlook: Moncrief came alive after Lee was carted off the field. The 37-yard gain established the Jaguars' first scoring drive and his work after the big catch kept the offense moving. Moncrief has been up-and-down this summer but should receive a big opportunity if Lee is forced to miss significant time. His three catches for 62 yards led the offense.

Cody Kessler

Key Moment: On fourth-and-goal from the Atlanta one-yard line, Kessler recovered a fumbled snap and leaned forward for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Outlook: Kessler connected on all seven of his passes for 79 yards against Atlanta. He also clinched the win with a gutsy 10-yard run for a first down late in the fourth quarter. Kessler has run away with the backup quarterback competition and it has become evident that his acquisition will go down as one of the more underrated moves of Jacksonville's offseason. The Jaguars should feel secure about their backup quarterback situation moving forward.

PHOTOS: Jaguars vs. Falcons preseason week 3

STOCK ON THE DECLINE

Josh Lambo

Biggest Mishap: Lambo's 47-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter hit the left upright.

Outlook: Lambo has now missed more field goals in consecutive preseason games than he did in all of last year. In some ways, Lambo will be a victim of his own success this season, as it'll be difficult to be as efficient as he was last season (19-of-20 on field goals). His 55-yard miss in Minnesota wasn't an easy attempt but the 47-yard shot was a pretty routine opportunity. It's nowhere near time to panic about Lambo but it is notable nonetheless.

Tony Adams

Biggest Mishap: On second-and-6 from the Atlanta 32-yard line, Adams gave up a sack to Falcons defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on Kessler.

Outlook: Adams is fighting to make the practice squad and his performance on Saturday left a lot to be desired in both blocking areas. Adams was also part of a messed up snap that actually ended up leading to a touchdown by Kessler at the goal line. Adams needs to rebound against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

Bryce Canady

Biggest Mishap: On first-and-10 from the Atlanta 24-yard line, Canady lost Falcons wide receiver Dontez Byrd in coverage and backup quarterback Kurt Benkert connected with the pass-catcher for a gain of 41 yards.

Outlook: While the Jacksonville native received playing time over the more experienced Kenneth Acker, he did little to take advantage of the opportunity. The rookie cornerback was in man coverage when he allowed Byrd to get behind him and make an easy play for a big gain. Mistakes like that play stick out big time when it comes to evaluating the bottom of the roster.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV