The Jaguars' starters battled through a plethora of penalties and bad decisions during their 14-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The second exhibition game of the preseason opened up some playing time for the Jaguars' most notable players, enabling the defense to shine and the offense to have its moments. While it wasn't a pretty showing, several players improved their stock with their respective performances.

Here are three players who helped and three players who hurt their roster statuses against Minnesota:

STOCK ON THE RISE

Ronnie Harrison

Key Moment: Vikings running back Latavius Murray was breaking away for a big gain on a run when Harrison knocked the ball out of his hands as the last line of defense. While the Vikings recovered the ball and gained 11 yards, Harrison stopped an even bigger play from happening. The Vikings eventually settled for a field goal on the drive.

Outlook: Lined up with the starters at free safety, Harrison made the most of his opportunity by making plays throughout the first half. Playing in place of Tashaun Gipson, Harrison showed off his tackling ability, stopping multiple Vikings playmakers in their tracks. Harrison may push for legitimate playing time on defense as a rookie.

Rashad Greene

Key Moment: With 2:20 remaining in the game, Greene fielded a punt and returned the ball for 56 yards. The play put the Jaguars at the Minnesota four-yard line with 2:03 remaining. Two plays later, the Jaguars scored on a game-winning one-yard run by Brandon Wilds.

Outlook: The battle for the sixth wide receiver job will likely come down to special teams value. While Jaydon Mickens was held to just four yards on three punt returns, Greene's jaunt down the field may have cracked open the competition. Greene has looked strong during training camp as a receiver but his return ability will probably be what ends up earning him a job in Jacksonville.

T.J. Yeldon

Key Moment: On second-and-10 from the Minnesota 34-yard line, Yeldon caught a screen pass from quarterback Blake Bortles and moved upfield for 29 yards. The play moved the Jaguars into the red zone for the first time on Saturday.

Outlook: Yeldon led the Jaguars with 39 rushing yards and 73 receiving yards against the Vikings. While he isn't the featured back, the fourth-year running back played like one against Minnesota. Showing good vision and balance, Yeldon made plays throughout the game. The Jaguars have to feel good about their running back position right now.

STOCK ON THE DECLINE

Niles Paul

Biggest Mishap: Paul was flagged twice during the first half. He was first billed with offensive pass interference and then flagged for lowering his helmet for a tackle during special teams coverage.

Outlook: With starting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins sidelined, Paul and James O'Shaughnessy received added playing time with the starters. Neither player was particularly solid against the Vikings but Paul's mishaps stood out more than O'Shaughnessy's miscues. Paul had a drop on a perfectly placed pass by Bortles and also got tagged with two penalties for 25 yards. As the battle for the number two tight end rages on, it's hard to feel confident about Paul's positioning on offense.

Josh Wells

Biggest Mishap: On third-and-16 from the Jacksonville 36-yard line, Wells allowed a sack on quarterback Cody Kessler to Vikings defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo. Wells was also flagged for offensive holding but the penalty was declined due to the result of the play.

Outlook: Wells had a rough start to the game, filling in for right tackle Jermey Parnell for the second straight week. Wells gave up pressure a few times during his work with the starters and gave up the previously mentioned sack in the third quarter. For the second time in as many weeks, Wells has seemingly hurt his stock as the Jaguars' swing tackle.

Keelan Cole

Biggest Mishap: During the second quarter, Cole was flagged for an illegal blindside block on third-and-5 from the Minnesota 22-yard line. The penalty moved the Jaguars back to the Minnesota 37-yard line where Leonard Fournette lost one yard on the following play. Kicker Josh Lambo was forced to attempt a 56-yard field goal that he missed.

Outlook: Making his preseason debut, Cole was targeted just once and likely cost the Jaguars some points before halftime. Coming into training camp, Cole had some buzz as possibly being the Jaguars' top wide receiver. However, he was barely targeted against the Vikings and produced a costly penalty during his first preseason game.

