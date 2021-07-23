Jaguars place CJ Henderson, Luq Barcoo on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The second-year defensive backs join back-up quarterback Jake Luton on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The Jaguars open training camp next Wednesday.

Two more Jaguars were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List Friday afternoon: defensive back CJ Henderson and defensive back Luq Barcoo. They join fellow second-year player Jake Luton on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and are among the first players to enter COVID-19 protocol league-wide as the 2021 season begins.

This news comes on the heels of the NFL's announcement Thursday enacting stricter COVID-19 protocols -- including the possibility of teams having to forfeit should they have an outbreak of unvaccinated players and be unable to reschedule their upcoming game. It is unknown if Henderson or Barcoo has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to league guidelines, players must remain on the COVID-19 Reserve List for 10-14 days and must return a negative test before rejoining the club. Additional protocols announced Thursday do state that vaccinated individuals who test positive can return to the team if two negative tests are returned within 24 hours.

The ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Henderson appeared in eight games last fall, recording 36 tackles, six passes defended and an interception. The former Florida Gator suffered multiple injury-setbacks his rookie season, including labrum surgery this off-season.

Signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Barcoo appeared in three games for the Big Cats last season, recording ten tackles and one pass defended.