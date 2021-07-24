Jaguars place Chris Claybrooks on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The second year defensive back is the fourth Jaguar to land on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The Jaguars open training camp on Wednesday.

For the third straight day, the Jaguars were forced to place a player -- better yet, a second-year player -- on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The team announced Sunday afternoon that defensive back Chris Claybrooks has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. This means that Claybrooks has either tested positive for the coronavirus or was a close contact of someone who has tested positive. It is unknown if Claybrooks has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In 13 games his rookie season, Claybrooks started four games, returning three punts and 13 kick-offs. He had 39 tackles and three passes defended on defense.

This news comes on the heels of the NFL's announcement Thursday enacting stricter COVID-19 protocols -- including the possibility of teams having to forfeit should they have an outbreak of unvaccinated players and be unable to reschedule their upcoming game. It is unknown if Henderson or Barcoo has received the COVID-19 vaccine.