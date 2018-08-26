JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on Sunday just hours after the deadly shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Law enforcement sources have told First Coast News that four people are dead and 11 victims were injured following the shooting. The incident happened during a Madden video game tournament at the GLHF Game Bar. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the suspected shooter shot himself and is among the dead. The scene has been secured at the Landing.

Khan issued the following statement through the Jaguars public relations department:

“It’s impossible to comprehend today’s news. I’m heartbroken for the families and friends of the victims and can only express my deepest condolences as we try to understand why and how this can happen, not only here, but anywhere. What I can say is I know today what lifelong Jacksonville residents have known forever - we are resilient, compassionate and remarkably supportive of our neighbors and friends, particularly in the most trying occasions. This tragedy will ask the best of all of us, but I know we will respond.”

Khan took over ownership of the Jaguars in 2012. He has been instrumental in the development of Downtown Jacksonville, including the addition of the Daily's Place amphitheater at TIAA Bank Field last year.

Khan wasn't the only member of the Jaguars organization to respond to the shooting. A handful of current and former Jaguars players took to Twitter to acknowledge the tragedy:

Prayers go out to the madden tournament victims and their families, crazy that you can’t have fun and enjoy video games without worrying about losing your life. We have to do better 🙏🏽 — Dawuane Smoot (@Bigsmoot_94) August 26, 2018

I’ve only been in Jacksonville for a short time, but I’m heart broken over this tragedy. Prayers for the victims and this great city! — Logan Cooke (@LoganCooke2) August 26, 2018

Prayers Up for the Gamers in Jacksonville today .. wow this is sad 😞 — Jalen Myrick (@5__On__It) August 26, 2018

