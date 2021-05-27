Jaguars OTAs: with 100 percent attendance, which players stood out on Thursday?

From Tebow to Trevor and beyond: for the first time since Rookie Camp, Jaguars' voluntary work-outs were open to the media.

Phase III of Voluntary Off-Season Work-Out's continued across the NFL this week, and while many teams saw low participation numbers (*cough* Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers *cough*), all 90 members of the Jacksonville Jaguars roster were in attendance for Thursday's OTAs. The Jaguars have had close to perfect attendance since Phase III began last week, and teams were permitted to work-out together at the club's facility.

Phase III continues through mid-June, when teams will host Mandatory Mini-Camp. The Jaguars' mini-camp is slated for June 15-17.

The headliner for this first open practice: Heisman trophy winner-turned-tight end Tim Tebow. The Jacksonville native signed with the Big Cats May 20 after spending five years playing professional baseball in the Mets organization. Many have speculated how head coach Urban Meyer, Tebow's college coach, plans to use Tebow in the Jaguars offense; he has never played tight end and has not played in an NFL game in nine years.

"It's one step at a time," Meyer told the media after practice. "Before you start having those conversations, you need to get a feel for where he is on the depth chart."

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow:



"It's one in 90 trying to make the team. He has improved, its all new for him."



Praised TE Coach Tyler Bowen for helping entire TE unit, specifically O'Shaughnessy + Ellefson#Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 27, 2021

While national pundits speculated how the signing of Tebow would be received in the Jaguars' locker room, the team's veterans only had positive things to say about the 33-year old Tebow.

"He has a lot of experiences that are different from other players, so you can ask him questions and learn from that," center Brandon Linder said. "But again, I haven’t seen too much on the field. But hey, if he can help us, so be it. Let’s go, I’m ready.”

"He’s just another guy. I met him briefly just in the locker room, so really [he’s] a really good guy from what I can tell," safety Rayshawn Jenkins said. "But I don’t look at it as ‘Tebow’ or anybody who’s just right there... It doesn’t matter what number the jersey is or whoever’s right there in front of me. I’m just always trying to just work on my toolbox and work on my craft.”

First overall draftee Trevor Lawrence has now been in the Jaguars organization for several weeks. While they're still getting to know him, his teammates continued to praise the former Clemson quarterback.

"The kid’s won everywhere he’s been, and I mean he throws a damn good ball, that I’ve seen out there," Linder said. "I’m excited, I know he’s excited, his whole team’s excited and so he seems good.”

Shatley-Trevor-J Rob. Linder with Minshew.



(I’ll let y’all start making assumptions on #here about that while enjoying some Hi-Definition T Law 😂) #Jaguars | @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/OkDf9enS60 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 27, 2021