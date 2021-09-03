Jaguars officially place franchise tag on Cam Robinson

Entering his fifth year in the league, the Jaguars left tackle has played 47 games since being drafted in 2017

After national reporters reported it this morning and head coach Urban Meyer hinted at it in Tuesday's media availability, the Jacksonville Jaguars have confirmed: they have placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson.

Robinson was part of an offensive line that helped undrafted rookie James Robinson tally more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 1,070 rushing yards. Robinson played and started in 16 games for the first time in his career.

The 2017 second-round selection of the Jaguars, Robinson played and started in 18 games (including playoffs) his rookie season, but suffered an ACL tear in the second game of the 2018 season. He returned Week Two of the 2019 season and would go onto play and start in 14 games, helping then-Jaguar Leonard Fournette gain for 1,674 yards, the most all-purpose yards for a Jaguar since 2011.

The Jaguars return their entire offensive line in 2021 as of this writing, including position coach George Warhop.

“George Warhop feels very strong about his future and the development," Meyer said of Robinson. "We realized that he has a great future, his ceiling is very high. I've studied him very much I spent some time with him.”

By placing the franchise tag on Robinson, the Jaguars elect to either sign him to a one-year contract -- disallowing him from signing with other teams -- while potentially working on a long-term deal. Meyer hinted that that could be in the works for Robinson.