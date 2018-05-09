JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jaguars want to further decrease their mistakes on offense this season, Week 1 will be a very fitting test. The Jacksonville offense will face a New York Giants defense that features former All-Pro safety Landon Collins.

The versatile playmaker has been a stalwart of the New York defense since 2015, despite the two coaching changes that have taken place during his tenure. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive back has produced 262 tackles, four sacks, 28 pass breakups, eight interceptions and two forced fumbles since leaving Alabama for the NFL.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone wants to see quarterback Blake Bortles limit his turnovers this season. Bortles has been on a downward trend over the last two seasons after throwing a career-high 18 interceptions in 2015. Last year, Bortles threw just 13 interceptions during the regular and postseason combined.

Still, Marrone wants to see even fewer interceptions from his quarterback. Collins will be a threat to that quest, as he is known for changing games with his athletic and opportunistic style of play. Every poor decision that Bortles makes could lead to a break for the Giants due to Collins playmaking ability.

"I think he's an outstanding player," Marrone said Wednesday. "He's a safety, so depending on their system, those guys are like the generals sometimes on the back end ... He can play the pass, he can read the quarterback well, he fills the alleys well, he does all of those things well."

Collins isn't the only concern for the Jaguars offense at MetLife Stadium this weekend. The safety is flanked by cornerbacks Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins and pass rusher Olivier Vernon is among the top defensive ends in the league. When all four are making plays, the Giants defense can be a very tough challenge.

With Collins at the core of their defense, the Giants offer a legit threat to the Jaguars' offense. The Jaguars will need to prepare accordingly for that test.

The Jaguars will face the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV