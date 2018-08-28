The Jaguars released a limited number of additional tickets on Tuesday for the team's Week 2 regular-season home opener against the New England Patriots.

The team released fewer than 800 additional upper bowl tickets from season-ticket packages. There are also a limited number of standing-room-only tickets available. The newly released tickets can be purchased on Jaguars.com.

In June, the Jaguars announced that all lower-level, single-game tickets for the Patriots matchup were sold out and only available through season-ticket packages.

The AFC title game rematch is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 16 at TIAA Bank Field.

- The Jaguars were without center Brandon Linder (knee), safety C.J. Reavis (concussion protocol) and nose tackle Marcell Dareus (pectoral) at practice on Tuesday.

- Tight end Ben Koyack (knee) and safety Tashaun Gipson (stinger) returned to practice after spending Monday's session on the sidelines with trainers.

- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone had a short but firm response when asked about the availability of defensive end Dawuane Smoot (ankle) and nose tackle Eli Ankou (knee) for Thursday's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: “If they can play, they will play.”

- Marrone plans to play former first-round pick Dante Fowler and backup quarterback Cody Kessler on Thursday.

- Marrone said he hasn't reached a decision on the starting punt returner job prior to the final preseason game. Wide receivers Dede Westbrook, Rashad Greene and incumbent starter Jaydon Mickens are competing for the top spot.

