JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars returned to work at TIAA Bank Field on Monday following the team's Week 1 win over the New York Giants. While running back Leonard Fournette's injury status was the elephant in the room, there was still plenty of news to come out of the workday.

- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone spoke to reporters about Fournette's status during his day-after press conference. Fournette left the Week 1 win over the Giants in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. He didn't return to the game but Marrone said that Fournette has a minor injury.

"We're just going to treat [the injury] during the week and we've got a lot of time, and we'll see where it is," Marrone said.

- Defensive end Dante Fowler returned to the facility following his one-week suspension. The former first-round pick was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy. With Fowler back in the mix, the Jaguars will need to make a roster move by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

- Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was nominated for the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday. He became the third player in Jaguars history to post more than 10 tackles and an interception for a touchdown in a single game. Teammate Telvin Smith and former linebacker Mike Peterson have both accomplished the feat.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

- Strong-side linebacker Leon Jacobs was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot on his left leg. Jacobs played 11 snaps on defense and nine snaps on special teams against the Giants in his NFL debut.

"We're being more protective with that [injury]," Marrone said about Jacobs. "We expect him to be out there Wednesday practicing."

- Keelan Cole led all wide receivers with 47 snaps against the Giants. Veteran Donte Moncrief had the second most with 43 snaps and Dede Westbrook received 31.

- Despite Fournette's injury, backup running back Corey Grant only received six snaps against the Giants. T.J. Yeldon finished with 39 plays on offense.

- Jack, fellow linebacker Telvin Smith and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye played all 71 snaps on defense against New York.

- Cornerback D.J. Hayden made a huge play late in the game on fourth down. On fourth-and-6 from the Jacksonville 36-yard line with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter, Giants quarterback Eli Manning launched a pass to wide receiver Sterling Shepard and Hayden was able to knock the ball out of the air.

"Just to finish with a solid 'W' is cool," Hayden said on Monday. "We just played [well] at the end and came up with the 'W.'"

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV