On Monday, the Jaguars practiced for the first time since the active roster was trimmed to 53 players. Along with the 10 players on the practice squad, Jacksonville's entire 53-man roster began Week 1 preparations for the New York Giants within the team's flex field.

- The Jaguars had full participation for their first practice of the 2018 season. While center Brandon Linder has been dealing with a knee injury, he was still able to perform during Monday's workout. The injury report won't come out until Wednesday but Linder's participation - whether it's considered limited or full - is a good sign for the Jaguars. Linder had missed the previous two weeks of practice and preseason games due to the injury he suffered during the second week of the exhibition season against the Minnesota Vikings.

- The team named six captains to start the regular season. Linder, quarterback Blake Bortles and running back Leonard Fournette received the honors on offense. Linebacker Telvin Smith and defensive end Calais Campbell were chosen on defense. On special teams, defensive end Lerentee McCray was named the sole captain.

- The Jaguars announced that wide receiver Marqise Lee recently underwent successful knee surgery. Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team's third preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was placed on injured reserve last week.

- The Giants were missing two key players at practice to start their week. Defensive Olivier Vernon and tight end Evan Engram missed the first practice of the season, according to NJ.com's Matt Lombardo. If those injuries persist, the Jaguars may benefit on both offense and defense. The injury report for the Giants will begin on Wednesday, so it is worth keeping an eye out for those two players.

- All 10 of the Jaguars' practice squad players were with the team during the preseason. Cornerbacks Dee Delaney and Quenton Meeks, defensive tackle Lyndon Johnson, wide receiver Allen Lazard, linebacker Nick DeLuca, quarterback Tanner Lee and safety C.J. Reavis are all rookies. Tight end David Grinnage and running back Brandon Wilds spent the majority of last season on the Jaguars' practice squad.

- Defensive end Dante Fowler was absent from practice as he began his one-week suspension this weekend. Fowler was suspended for Week 1 due to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. He may return to the team on Monday. The Jaguars will need to make a roster move next week to accommodate Fowler's inevitable return.

