JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars announced their six team captains for the regular season on Monday.

On offense, Jacksonville's locker room voted for quarterback Blake Bortles, center Brandon Linder and running back Leonard Fournette. On defense, the team chose linebacker Telvin Smith and defensive end Calais Campbell. Defensive end Lerentee McCray was named the lone captain on special teams.

This will be Bortles' third stint as a team captain for the Jaguars. The quarterback was named a captain in 2015 and 2016. Bortles failed to receive the captain tag last season but led the team to the AFC Championship Game. During last year's playoff push, Bortles raised his completion percentage and lowered his interception numbers.

Linder will serve as a captain for the second straight season. He and former Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis were named the offensive captains last year. Linder started 13 games at center for Jacksonville in Marrone's first year as head coach.

Fournette will be a captain for the first time in his two-year career. The running back is the focal point of the Jaguars' offense and produced 1,040 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns last year. With Fournette entrenched as the key to the Jaguars' offense, his leadership role should grow.

Smith will take on the captain mantle for a second consecutive season. He served as a captain alongside Paul Posluszny last year. With Posluszny now retired, Smith is the longest-tenured captain on the Jaguars' defense. Smith made his first Pro Bowl after producing 102 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Campbell has been awarded the first captain designation of his Jaguars tenure. Last year, Campbell led the AFC with 14.5 sacks, which was a career-high number for the veteran pass rusher. Now in his second season with the Jaguars, Campbell has been firmly established as a leader in the locker room.

As a special teams ace with plenty of experience, McCray was an ideal fit for the captain position. McCray spent time with special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in Denver before both arrived in Jacksonville last season. The former Florida Gators standout was the Jaguars' representative on special teams on the Pro Bowl ballot last season. Though he was a free agent this offseason, McCray re-signed with the Jaguars during free agency.

